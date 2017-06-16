Lee Suet Fern steps down as managing partner in law firm

The wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's brother has been in the spotlight over a disagreement between the Lee siblings over their family home at 38 Oxley Road.

SINGAPORE: Mrs Lee Suet Fern has stepped down as the managing partner of Morgan Lewis Stamford, the law firm confirmed on Friday (Jun 16).

Channel NewsAsia understands that Mrs Lee is stepping down as part of a long-term plan for her successor, Mr Ng Joo Khin to succeed her. She will continue to stay in her firm as head of the international leadership team.

A spokesperson told Channel NewsAsia that Morgan Lewis "does not anticipate any material change in our Singapore team or practice".

"(Mrs Lee) will continue to spend a significant amount of time in Singapore as well as travel to Hong Kong, as she already does in support of her strong client relationships there and as head of our international leadership team."

The lawyer has been in the spotlight lately due to an unfolding dispute between her husband, Mr Lee Hsien Yang and his brother, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.



In Prime Minister Lee's statutory declaration to a ministerial committee set up to consider options for his late father Lee Kuan Yew's home, he said Mrs Lee Suet Fern "volunteered: at the reading of the last will on Apr 12, 2015, that the late Mr Lee had asked her to prepare the will. However, as she did not want to get personally involved, she had gotten Mr Ng Joo Khin from her law firm, Stamford Law, to handle it.



Stamford Law, which Mrs Lee founded, became known as Morgan Lewis Stamford after it merged with Morgan Lewis & Bockius in 2005.

However, Mr Lee Hsien Yang told Channel NewsAsia that a paragraph of the last will relating to the late founding prime minister's wish to have the Oxley Road home demolished was drafted at his father's direction, and "put into language" by Mrs Lee.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to Mrs Lee for comment on her reasons for stepping down.