Less crowding, shorter wait times since move to bus contracting model: LTA

SINGAPORE: The majority of public buses now have shorter wait times and are less crowded during peak hours since the industry moved to the bus contracting model a year ago, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Monday (Sep 4).

Under the model, the Government takes ownership of all fixed and operating assets, and bus operators are paid a fixed sum to ply services.

Since the industry fully transitioned to the model in September last year, an additional 96 buses have been added to 114 services. Ten new services have also been added, with four more to be introduced by the end of the year.

As a result, three-quarters of bus services are now less crowded during peak periods, LTA said. All services also have scheduled wait times of no more than 15 minutes during peak hours, and more than half have scheduled wait times of 10 minutes or less.

Feeder services also run at shorter intervals of between six and eight minutes, it added.

Bus arrivals have also become more regular with the introduction of the Bus Service Reliability Framework (BSRF) under the bus contracting model. For 292 high-frequency bus services, the average additional wait time has been reduced by about 25 per cent. For 73 low-frequency bus services, 49 are now more punctual.

“As all bus services are now required to meet BSRF standards, commuters can expect further improvement to bus service reliability,” LTA said.

The 14 new bus services have also enhanced connectivity in areas such as Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Bishan, Bukit Batok, Bukit Panjang, Hougang, Punggol, Sembawang, Sengkang, Tampines, Toa Payoh, Tuas, Whampoa and Yishun, the agency added.

1,000 MORE BUS DRIVERS, MOSTLY LOCALS

Since the implementation of the first bus package last May, more than 1,000 bus drivers have joined the industry, of whom 80 per cent are locals, LTA said.

With more bus operators and increased competition, working conditions and employment terms have also improved to attract and retain drivers, the agency said.

More than 1,200 trainees have completed the enhanced vocational licence training programme at the Singapore Bus Academy. LTA said courses will also be developed for other workers such as service controllers and bus technicians.

To support higher service standards in the industry, the Government has said it will subsidise close to S$4 billion over the next five years.