'Less infrastructure is better': Carousell’s Quek on unified e-payments system for Singapore

SINGAPORE: A “less is more” approach will help in driving the mass adoption of cashless payments across Singapore, Carousell CEO and co-founder Quek Siu Rui told Channel NewsAsia.



“Less infrastructure is better. If every POS (point of sale) is actually just a smartphone, it’s so simple - one device that rules them all, and it’s an app-based thing that accepts payments. Let’s keep it down to the simplest elements.”



Mr Quek recently chimed in with Carousell’s support for an offer by the CEO of gaming company Razer to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to roll out a unified e-payments solution for Singapore in 18 months.



Razer’s CEO Tan Min-Liang said he hopes to have a proposal for PM Lee by Sep 7.

Mr Quek, who tweeted “happy to do our part” to Mr Tan and Mr Lee, said Carousell plans to contribute to that ambition by helping to drive adoption with its wide audience.



“We’re Singapore’s largest classifieds marketplace. We’re used now by one in four people in Singapore on a monthly basis so we’ve got the reach,” he said.

He added that the company is starting to think about an e-payments solution, following feedback from customers. “We facilitate so much of these transactions and our users always tell us: ‘Can you build in payments? It’ll make our lives a lot easier, a lot more convenient.’

“We truly believe that payments integrated into the Carousell experience can offer a lot of seamlessness to the transaction. It’s something that we feel is quite natural for us.”

Asked about certain demographics of society, such as the low-income or elderly, who might be resistant to change or who might be less able to use cashless technology, Mr Quek said: “We are huge believers in mobile technology. In fact, mobile technology is the one that is really going to be empowering and enabling all these people.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said a unified e-payments solution could work, as long as the user is central to the design. “We’ve got to build experiences that are familiar to them.”

However, he acknowledged that “multi-fold challenges” could arise. “You need to have people who want to pay using mobile payments and you need to have enough people accepting these mobile payments.

“And that’s why I tweeted to Min-Liang, because I know it’s going to be a complex problem. We as Singaporeans, as fellow start-ups, people who are passionate about technology and passionate about a cashless and cardless Singapore should all chip in, in many fronts.



TOO MANY OPTIONS?



Mr Greg Unsworth, digital business leader at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) said the abundance of cashless payment options available tends to result in some people sticking with what they are already familiar with.



“When you present a lot of options, it could result in some confusion. The trust element as a result is huge because only when people feel that the system is reliable and credible then you’ll start to have those in the wait-and-see category moving to the fast-followers category.”



Mr Unsworth noted that any unified e-payments system needs to be robust, convenient, seamless and compatible. “Once you get down into different industry sectors, there are different levels of infrastructure investment required, and this is really where both the public and private sectors need to come together.”



Mr Leong Kok Keong, head of financial services at KPMG, noted that cash is still king with many businesses. "Cash transactions cost the merchants nothing as compared to the set up and transaction fees incurred for credit or debit payments. Merchants therefore have no incentive, nor do they feel the need to adopt e-payments as they cost more. Migrating to e-payments will require a burning platform for behavioural change, both for merchants and customers.



"Transaction costs also need to be negligible, offering same-day clearance to help the cash position of merchants."



Still, he said the drive to go cashless could be beneficial to the Singapore economy. For instance, it could result in lowered tax avoidance, better anti-money laundering practices, and lower cash crimes such as theft.



A KPMG study also revealed that processing cash and cheques does not come cheap either. The cost – from transportation to storage and incineration – came in at some S$2 billion for the whole of last year.

"The largest cost of operating a cash economy is largely borne by the Government and taxpayers, and unseen by users. This cost includes the printing of the cash notes and the overall management of cash, which includes the physical transfer of cash between the central bank and banks, to the various cash points such as bank branches and ATMs, as well as the removal and replacement of soiled notes and coins," Mr Leong explained.



ANZ economist Ng Weiwen said the move towards cashless payments could lower this cost and the savings could be passed on to subsidising the infrastructure and interchange fees that come along with cashless options.



“The whole notion of a Smart Nation is effectively doing things more efficiently from the Government's, business' and consumer's point of view,” he said. “So once workers get more efficient, they become more productive and will be able to command higher wages.



"The whole notion of payments - the whole process needs to be automated, to flow through nicely through the e-payments system throughout the whole supply chain.”



Mr Unsworth said ultimately, the move to a cashless society would better prepare merchants for a digital economy.



“I think the other benefits you’ll see is that a lot more efficient transactions which helps to drive down business costs overall and also for SMEs and small companies. This could be their opportunity to grow in scale, particularly where digital platforms enable them to develop more of an e-commerce model and reach an online audience.”