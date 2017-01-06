'Let the law take its course': Shanmugam on Ang Mo Kio Town Council General Manager

SINGAPORE: Minister for Law and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam on Friday (Jan 6) said the best way to deal with investigations such as the one involving Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC) General Manager Victor Wong is to "let the law take its course".

Speaking on the sidelines of a news conference following the conclusion of a review on handling young suspects, Mr Shanmugam said the AMKTC case shows "the essence of the way this Government operates".

"Regardless of who he is, if there's an allegation, he will be investigated. No town council is exempted; nothing will be swept under the carpet. That's why Singapore is successful - because we take these things seriously," he said.



AMKTC general manager and secretary Victor Wong is being investigated by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB). He was asked to go on leave following a complaint against him in September.

Mr Shanmugam contrasted the approach being taken in this case with the then-Aljunied-Hougang-Punggol East Town Council, which has been under scrunity for its relationship between its former managing agent FM Solutions and Services (FMSS) and Essential Maintenance Service Unit (EMSU) contractor FM Solutions and Integrated Services (FMSI).

The Workers' Party-held town council was renamed AHTC after losing its single-ward Punggol East seat to the ruling People's Action Party in the 2015 General Election.

"In Aljunied, it's court of appeal after court of appeal. You call that good behaviour with public funds? Now even after the final court of appeal, investigations are ongoing because you have a further set of accountants looking at more information. Eventually, it will come full circle after the auditors are finished. There is more to come," Mr Shanmugam said.

"But this is not the way to do things. The way is to be open and let the law take its course and not hide every step of the way."

In response to a question asking if PAP town councils should be clean to begin with, the Law and Home Affairs Minister said: "You find me a set of people in the world where nobody commits offences and everyone is clean. Since the PAP has been in charge you've had all kinds of corruption. You're not going to get angels in power all the time.

"The real question is if the system and the men at the top are clean and whether the system moves quickly and forcefully regardless of who. People fall to temptation, but you must have a system which doesn't hide."

"In Ang Mo Kio, a complaint is made, and CPIB is in," he said.