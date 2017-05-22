Lew Chuen Hong named new Chief of Navy

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) on Monday (May 22) named Rear-Admiral (RADM) Lew Chuen Hong, 40, as the new Chief of Navy. RADM Lew will take over from RADM Lai Chung Han on Jun 16 as part of the continuing process of leadership renewal in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), MINDEF said.

In a media release, MINDEF said the incoming Chief of Navy, who has been the Chief of Staff - Naval Staff since August 2016, joined the SAF in 1995 and was awarded the SAF Overseas Scholarship. He holds a Bachelors and Masters in Biology, as well as a Masters in Management as a Sloan Fellow from Stanford University.

"During the course of his military career, RADM Lew has held, amongst others, the appointments of Commanding Officer of the Missile Corvette RSS Vengeance, Deputy Commander of the Maritime Security Task Force, Head Joint Manpower Department, Head Joint Plans and Transformation Department, and Fleet Commander," MINDEF said.

The outgoing Chief of Navy, RADM Lai, has held the post since August 2014.

Rear-Admiral (RADM) Lai Chung Han, the outgoing Chief of Navy. (Photo: MINDEF)

"Over the course of his career, he held several senior command and staff appointments in the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and the SAF, including Commanding Officer of the Missile Corvette RSS Valiant, Office Director in the Future Systems Directorate, Commanding Officer of the Missile Corvette Squadron, Director (Policy), Fleet Commander and Deputy Secretary (Policy)," MINDEF said.

Naming some of his achievements as Chief of Navy, MINDEF said RADM Lai has led the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) to achieve mission success in both regional and international operations, including the RSN's successful command of Combined Task Force 151 in the Gulf of Aden in 2016. He also led the inter-agency Maritime Security Committee in enhancing measures against maritime terrorism and piracy in Singapore.

"The Ministry of Defence expresses its deep appreciation to RADM Lai Chung Han for his distinguished service and sterling contributions to MINDEF and the SAF," MINDEF said.