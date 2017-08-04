Li Shengwu amends Facebook post on court system 'to clarify meaning'

SINGAPORE: The nephew of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Mr Li Shengwu, said on Friday (Aug 4) he did not attack the Singapore judiciary when he put up a Facebook post which included a comment about Singapore's court system.



The private Facebook post on Jul 15 drew a response by the Attorney-General Chambers (AGC) which said it was “looking into the matter.”



Mr Li, the son of Mr Lee Hsien Yang and an academic at Harvard University, had also shared a Wall Street Journal article on the recent dispute over the 38 Oxley Road family home.



Mr Lee Hsien Yang, PM Lee and their sister Dr Lee Wei Ling had been embroiled in a public spat over the future of the property which belonged to their late father, Singapore’s founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew.



“If my private post is read in context, it is evident that I did not attack the Singapore judiciary,” said Mr Li in a Facebook post on Friday.



“Any criticism I made is of the Singapore government’s litigious nature, and its use of legal rules and actions to stifle the free press,” he added.



Advertisement

Advertisement

As to his purpose of sharing the Wall Street Journal article, Mr Li said: “I intended to convey that the international media were restricted in their ability to report on the recent crisis due to the litigious nature of the Singapore government, and the different legal rules with respect to press freedom in Singapore as compared to countries such as the United States.”



Mr Li added that the AGC had sent him a "threatening" letter saying that his private post in July is an attack on the Singapore judiciary and is in contempt of court.



“It is not my intent to attack the Singapore judiciary or to undermine public confidence in the administration of justice,” Mr Li wrote in his public post on Friday.



“However, to avoid any misunderstanding of my original private post, I have amended the post so as to clarify my meaning,” he added. The setting on that Facebook post remains private, meaning it cannot be viewed publicly.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to the AGC for comment.