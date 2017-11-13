Li Shengwu appoints lawyer for contempt of court case

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s nephew Li Shengwu, who is facing contempt of court proceedings, has appointed Mr Abraham Vergis, MD of Providence Law Asia, to act on his behalf.



Mr Li, who is a junior fellow at Harvard University, was not present at a pre-trial conference (PTC) at the High Court on Monday (Nov 13).



The next PTC is on Dec 4, giving Mr Vergis time to review the case.



Mr Li faces a suit brought by the Government for contempt of court after he failed to delete a Facebook post he put up on Jul 15.

The Attorney-General’s Chambers applied for and was granted permission by the High Court to start committal proceedings against Mr Li Shengwu for contempt of court in August.



The private post included a link to a 2010 editorial published by The New York Times titled “Censored in Singapore”.



“Keep in mind, of course, that the Singapore government is very litigious and has a pliant court system. This constrains what the international media can usually report,” Mr Li wrote.



Mr Li’s Facebook post was republished widely in Singapore after it was posted, the AGC said.



The AGC issued a warning letter to Mr Li on Jul 21, asking him to “purge the contempt” by deleting the post from his Facebook page and other online platforms by Jul 28.



He was also asked to “issue and post prominently” on his Facebook page a written apology and undertaking drafted by the AGC.



Mr Li did not delete the post by the extended deadline on Aug 4, although he edited it to “clarify (his) meaning”.