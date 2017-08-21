Li Shengwu's claim that he might be detained is 'inaccurate': PMO

SINGAPORE: The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Monday (Aug 21) responded to a claim by Mr Li Shengwu that he might be detained if he were to remain in Singapore.

PMO's statement is reproduced in full below:

"Mr Li made various accusations, including that he was advised he would be detained if he were to remain in Singapore. Reuters asked PMO if this and other outlandish allegations Mr Li made were true. My office checked with the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) and was told not only was Mr Li's claim that he might be detained inaccurate, AGC had in fact offered to drop the charges if he were to apologise and withdraw his statements. AGC received a subsequent query from Reuters on the same matter and asked Reuters to refer to the PMO's statement."