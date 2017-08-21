Li Shengwu's claim that he might be detained is 'inaccurate': PMO

SINGAPORE: The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Monday (Aug 21) said that a claim by Mr Li Shengwu's that he might be detained if he were to remain in Singapore was "inaccurate".



In a statement to the media, the Prime Minister's Press Secretary Chang Li Lin noted that Mr Li had made various accusations, including that he was advised he would be detained if he were to remain in Singapore.

"Reuters asked PMO if this and other outlandish allegations Mr Li made were true," Ms Chang said.



"My office checked with the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) and was told not only was Mr Li's claim that he might be detained inaccurate, AGC had in fact offered to drop the charges if he were to apologise and withdraw his statements."



Mr Li, who is the nephew of Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, had told Reuters in an interview that he left Singapore after friends expressed concern he might be detained by the authorities in a contempt of court case over a Facebook post criticising the Singapore court system.

"In Singapore, it is possible that one can be detained and interrogated for some time without a lawyer," said Mr Li in the interview. Ms Chang had earlier already refuted Mr Li's points, saying they were "not accurate".

The High Court on Monday gave the AGC the green light to start committal proceedings against Mr Li for contempt of court, giving the AGC 14 days to file an order of committal against Mr Li.