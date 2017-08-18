Li Shengwu says he left Singapore because friends feared he would be detained

The Prime Minister's Press Secretary Chang Li Lin says the courts will decide on the merits of the case against Mr Li, and points made on detention and interrogation were "not accurate".

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts: Mr Li Shengwu, the grandson of Singapore's founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, told Reuters in an interview that he left the country after friends expressed concerns he might be detained by the authorities in a contempt of court case.

"In Singapore, it is possible that one can be detained and interrogated for some time without a lawyer,” said Mr Li, whose uncle is the nation’s current Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, in the interview.

“My friends had warned me that they were concerned for my safety if I remained in Singapore."

He declined to identify his friends or disclose if they had specific information. Reuters added in its report that it has no independent evidence that Mr Li faced any threats to his safety.

The Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Chang Li Lin said the points made about detention and interrogation were "not accurate".

“The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) have applied to the High Court for permission to start committal proceedings against Mr Li Shengwu for contempt of court. This is a well-established legal process. Clear laws and procedures apply to all cases of contempt, including this case involving Mr Li,” she said.

“The courts will decide on the merits of the case.”

Ms Chang said the AGC has also told Mr Li that if he apologised for his comments, the proceedings against him will be withdrawn. Mr Li has not done so, she said.

Mr Li departed from Singapore on Jul 23 to return to the United States, more than a week sooner than he planned.

Two days earlier, the AGC had sent him a letter demanding he issue an apology and purge a Jul 15 Facebook post in which he criticised the Singapore court system.

In that letter, Senior State Counsel Francis Ng said the post was “an egregious and baseless attack” on the Singapore legal system. He asked Mr Li to sign a declaration that he had made false allegations, was in contempt of the judiciary, and to apologise unreservedly.

On Aug 4, following Mr Li’s decision not to remove the post or apologise, the AGC began contempt of court proceedings against Mr Li in Singapore’s High Court.

“NO CULT OF LKY”: PM PRESS SECRETARY

Mr Li’s troubles are related to a family feud that has erupted between the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s three children over the fate of the family home at 38 Oxley Road.

The dispute has been simmering since Mr Lee died in 2015 but exploded into public view in June when Mr Li's father, Lee Hsien Yang, and his aunt Lee Wei Ling accused their older brother, PM Lee, of opposing their father’s wish as stated in his will to have the house demolished. They say that he wanted to turn it into a monument.

38 Oxley Road. (Photo: Howard Law)

The two siblings also claimed that “the organs of the state” have been used against them in the dispute, though they have not produced specific evidence to back this up.

Mr Li said his grandfather’s wish to tear down the Oxley Road house was to ensure that it did not become iconic and feed into a cult of personality.

Press Secretary Ms Chang said there was "no cult of LKY", referring to the founder’s initials.

“Mr Lee Kuan Yew was the founding father of Singapore. His vision of what Singapore can be, and what imperatives govern Singapore’s survival, remain relevant and valid,” she said. “Singaporeans are grateful to Mr Lee and the other founding leaders, and wish to honour their memory. That is natural and healthy.”

Ms Chang also said it was “ridiculous” to suggest that the Prime Minister was “surprised” by Mr Lee’s wish to knock down the house.

“PM has explained his view fully in Parliament: That Mr Lee’s personal wish was to knock the house down, but Mr Lee also recognised that the Government had the right to preserve the house, and seriously considered and approved plans for the house in that eventuality,” she said.

FAMILY FEUD

The 32-year-old Mr Li said he had been in Singapore to attend a friend’s birthday celebrations but missed those because of his sudden departure for Cambridge, Massachusetts, where he is a junior fellow at Harvard University.

Mr Li, who discloses in an online resume that he has a PhD in Economics from Stanford University and a Master of Philosophy degree from the University of Oxford, said earlier this month that he has no intention of returning to Singapore and would defend himself with legal representation.

The Prime Minister has previously said he is not involved in the current decision-making over the future of the house, and has denied there has been any abuse of state power.

A spokesperson for the AGC declined to comment because the case is already before the court.

During the interview at his office on the Harvard campus, where he is doing post-doctoral work in economic theory and behavioural economics, Mr Li questioned whether the People's Action Party (PAP), which has ruled Singapore since 1959 and received almost 70 per cent of the vote in the 2015 election, has too much control.

He called for more room for “healthy, loyal dissent” in Singapore. “I worry that Singapore’s ruling party tries too hard to maintain a monopoly on credibility,” said Mr Li.

Ms Chang said the PAP forms the democratically elected government and that anyone dissatisfied with its performance can contest elections and try to convince voters they can do better as opposition parties regularly do.

While growing up, Mr Li said his grandfather’s home was a regular gathering place for his family. Sunday lunch together was a regular fixture.

“There was a table for the adults and the children would read books or play games,” he said.

“I saw my uncle and my cousins a lot growing up. I’d say we all got along well as late as three or four years ago ... The tragedy of this is that this is not what my grandfather would have wanted.”