Li Shengwu to challenge court order allowing AGC to serve him lawsuit in the US

SINGAPORE: The lawyers of Mr Li Shengwu will apply to set aside the court order that the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) had obtained in August to allow the AGC to serve papers to their client in the United States.

This relates to contempt of court proceedings for comments he made in July suggesting that Singapore's courts were not independent. Mr Li is the nephew of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

In a statement after a pre-trial conference at the High Court on Monday (Dec 4), Mr Li's lawyer Abraham Vergis said his client intends to challenge the order that allowed the AGC to “personally serve the committal papers on Shengwu in the US".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Vergis added that he needed time to “address the novel grounds which the AGC relied on to justify serving the papers out of jurisdiction”, noting that the court documents were in excess of 1,300 pages.

Mr Li, who is a junior fellow at Harvard University, has said he will not return to Singapore to face the contempt proceedings.

The AGC filed an application in the High Court in August to start committal proceedings against Mr Li, after he failed to take down a Facebook post saying that “the Singapore government is very litigious and has a pliant court system”.

His comments online were made on the back of a public dispute between his uncle the Prime Minister, as well as his father Lee Hsien Yang and his aunt Lee Wei Ling.

Mr Li has until Dec 22 to file the challenge. The next pre-trial conference is on Jan 4.

