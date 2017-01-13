Lift company Sigma barred from tendering new HDB projects since Oct 2015

SINGAPORE: Lift manufacturer Sigma has been barred from tendering for new HDB projects since October 2015 after it was "unable to fully adhere to the timeline of lift installations for certain projects," said the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Friday (Jan 13).

Sigma has made about 3,500 of the 24,000 lifts in HDB estates to date. It is one of approximately 20 different brands of lifts in public housing estates.



In response to media queries, HDB said its decision is part of a procedure to "restrict poor performing contractors from tendering for new HDB projects," so that Sigma can focus on completing the installation of lifts and improving the performance of the installed lifts under its current contract.

HDB noted that in the recent round of lifts installed by Sigma, which is owned by American conglomerate United Technology Corporation (UTC), "a higher than usual breakdown rate" was observed in their first year of operation.

"Most of these breakdowns were the result of the alignment of lift doors or lift sensors, resulting in the doors of these lifts being more sensitive to knocks and rough use," said HDB.



"This led to higher breakdowns during the initial period of usage, which typically sees heavy lift usage due to renovation and moving activities," it explained.



HDB added that Sigma has taken steps to rectify these problems, and works for all the lifts are expected to be completed by the end of this month.

SAFETY OF LIFTS IN THE SPOTLIGHT

Lift reliability became a subject of much concern in 2016 after a spate of lift malfunctions in various housing estates across Singapore, including Sengkang and Bukit Panjang. Several Members of Parliament had called on authorities to check if the heavy use of lifts affect their reliability, and if so, to consider replacing them before they reach the end of their designated lifespan.

The incident in Sengkang involved a Sigma lift.

HDB said that lift contractors are selected through open tenders based on considerations such as its past performance in supplying and installing lifts, as well as the contractor's track record and financial capabilities.



Appointed contractors are then required to install the lifts and test them according to prevailing lift codes and regulations. Upon installation, the lifts are also subject to independent checks by an authorised engineer.



Sigma lifts have been installed in HDB estates since 2007. HDB acknowledged that "throughout this period, their lifts have met HDB’s performance requirements ... The overall performance of Sigma’s lifts was comparable with that of some other makes."

It was only in the "recent round of lifts" installed by Sigma that issues surfaced, said HDB.

HDB warned that it takes a serious view on the performance of lift contractors. "Our immediate priority is to resolve the inconvenience these faults and breakdown cases have caused residents. HDB will continue to do its utmost to ensure that Sigma takes prompt actions to resolve all problems with its lifts," it said.

HDB added that it will not hesitate to exercise its contractual rights with the lift contractor where required, "which may also include imposition of liquidated damages and debarment from all public sector works".