Lighted pavements at 2 pedestrian crossings as part of LTA trial

SINGAPORE: New LED light strips embedded in the pavement of two pedestrian crossings, at Bugis Junction and Orchard Road, were switched on by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Tuesday (May 9).

It's part of a six-month trial to see if the light strips can improve safety at pedestrian crossings, said LTA.

The LED lights, which are near the edge of the crossing, will operate in sync with the pedestrian traffic lights. For instance, when the green-man signal is on, the LED strip will be lit green and when the lights are about to change, the strips will flash in green to warn pedestrians that it is unsafe to proceed.

"When the red-man signal is on, the light strips will be steady red to draw the attention of pedestrians, warning them not to cross," said LTA in a news release.

The two crossings are located at the junction of Buyong Road and Orchard Road near the Istana, and the Victoria Street crossing outside Bugis Junction shopping mall.



LTA added that they were chosen because they are located near popular amenities, and are used by "a high volume of pedestrians across different demographics," including the youth and the elderly.

The LED lights, which are visible during the day, will be turned on 24 hours a day. Over the next six months, LTA said it will study whether they are "useful in encouraging pedestrians to focus on traffic signals at pedestrian crossings, and whether they are suitable for Singapore’s local context".

According to LTA, similar trials have been rolled out in Frankfurt, Sydney and Seoul. The Netherlands also kicked off a trial in February this year at a pedestrian crossing in Bodegraven.

The authority said it will be conducting site observations and analysis. It will also seek the public's views on the effectiveness of this initiative through surveys over the trial period.