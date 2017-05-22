Lim Tean resigns as NSP secretary-general

SINGAPORE: The National Solidarity Party's (NSP) secretary-general Lim Tean has resigned, less than two years after he was appointed.

In a Facebook post on Monday (May 22), Mr Lim said NSP's approach to politics is "fundamentally different" from his, citing the party's response to the recent water price hike as a "turning point" for him.

"It was an issue I felt passionately about, and on which I gave a speech at Speakers Corner. It was an issue that troubled most Singaporeans and one that I thought the NSP would wholeheartedly embrace.

I was therefore surprised to learn that elements in the party disapproved of me taking part in the event. I am proud of that speech which has reached over a quarter of a million people, far far surpassing any post which the NSP has ever put out," Mr Lim wrote.

Another issue over which he had "great differences" with the party is the recent changes to the Elected Presidency.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This is one of the greatest Constitutional matters of our time, but again the party chose to remain silent," Mr Lim said. "I eschew the type of politics where people, especially politicians, are frightened to speak up because of personal considerations. To me that is a complete dereliction of one’s duty."

Mr Lim added that there are "more conservative elements" within the party who disagree with his approach.

"A PROCEDURAL PROBLEM"

However, NSP president Sebastian Teo said Mr Lim's departure from the party was "a procedural problem, rather than an opinion problem".



"We are fighting for the same cause, just (with a) different approach," he told Channel NewsAsia.

Mr Teo explained that those who wish to represent NSP in public events need to first discuss it with the Central Executive Committee (CEC). Mr Lim did not do so for his recent speech at Speaker's Corner, Mr Teo said, adding that the procedure has in place "all along".

"It's not that we ... do not allow people to speak on anything," said Mr Teo. "When people don't follow procedures, if things turn out to be good, then it's okay. If things don't turn out to be good ... this is the way we manage the party. This is the way to make everybody understand and follow the procedure so there won't be any misunderstandings."

Mr Teo added that he acknowledges Mr Lim's "contribution and effort towards the party" during his time as a member.

When asked about NSP's future, Mr Teo stopped short of identifying a new secretary-general, but said he believes the candidate is currently within the party's CEC.

"I believe that whoever takes over the leadership will just have to work hard (and) do his best to bring up the party," he said.

As for Mr Lim, he said he will continue to speak out for Singaporeans. "I intend to use other platforms and innovative methods to achieve this objective; it is clear however that I cannot continue to be a member of the NSP," he wrote.