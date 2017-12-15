Limited service on Sengkang-Punggol LRT on Sundays next year to facilitate improvement works

SINGAPORE: In the first two months of 2018, there will be limited services on parts of the Sengkang-Punggol LRT (SPLRT) on Sundays, to facilitate renewal and improvement works, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced in a news release on Friday (Dec 15).

From Jan 14 to Feb 25, only one platform will open for service at 5.30am on Sundays. The other platform will open from 7am.

"SBS Transit will increase the frequency of train services on the unaffected platform to cope with the expected increase in passengers. However, some commuters may experience longer travel times as a result of the limited services," LTA said.

The works will include maintenance and replacement of the power rail, signalling switch machines and cables on the SPLRT.



"LTA has also begun precautionary works to strengthen the crossheads supporting the SPLRT viaducts, and rectify cracks found during regular inspections," the authority said.

"These cracks do not pose any safety risks, as the load-bearing capacity of the crossheads has not been compromised," it added.

As for the Bukit Panjang LRT (BPLRT), renewal works have been ongoing.

Installation of a new power supply intake source to enhance reliability of the power supply system was completed last week and LTA said it will award a contract for the replacement and renewal of major BPLRT systems early next year.

