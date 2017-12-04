Police investigating fight at Little India on Sunday night

SINGAPORE: A fight between three men at Little India on Sunday night (Dec 3) is being investigated by the police.

The police said they were alerted to the incident, which took place at 158 Race Course Road, at around 9.10pm.



Police at the scene of a fight that broke out along Race Course Road on Sunday (Dec 3). (Photo: Monir Hossain)

Channel NewsAsia understands that the fight started after a customer got into a dispute with a shop owner. The dispute escalated after two male passers-by stepped in to help the female shop owner, and the customer punched the passers-by.

The case has been classified as voluntarily causing hurt.