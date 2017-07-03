Live blog: Day 2 of Parliament discussions on 38 Oxley Road dispute

SINGAPORE: Parliament will hold a second day of discussions on the allegations levelled against Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong by his siblings amid a public spat over their late father Lee Kuan Yew's home at 38 Oxley Road.



PM Lee and Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean delivered ministerial statements on the issue on Monday (Jul 3), with the Prime Minister stating that his father accepted a proposal for the property to be renovated and redeveloped if the house could not be demolished as he wished.

Members of Parliament (MPs) from both the People's Action Party (PAP) and the opposition Workers' Party (WP), as well as Nominated MPs, made their sentiments known during the debate session.



