Singapore

As it happens: Khaw Boon Wan speaks in Parliament on MRT tunnel flooding incident

An SMRT train in a flooded MRT tunnel, in a photo widely circulated on social media. 
(Updated: )

SINGAPORE: Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan on Tuesday (Nov 7) will deliver his ministerial statement in Parliament about the MRT tunnel flooding incident which occurred along the North-South Line last month

Train services were disrupted for more than 20 hours on Oct 7, affecting more than a quarter of a million commuters. 

Six SMRT staff will face disciplinary proceedings after SMRT's investigation found that maintenance records for a water pump system at Bishan MRT station were falsified. 

