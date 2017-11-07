As it happens: Khaw Boon Wan speaks in Parliament on MRT tunnel flooding incident

SINGAPORE: Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan on Tuesday (Nov 7) will deliver his ministerial statement in Parliament about the MRT tunnel flooding incident which occurred along the North-South Line last month.

Train services were disrupted for more than 20 hours on Oct 7, affecting more than a quarter of a million commuters.

Six SMRT staff will face disciplinary proceedings after SMRT's investigation found that maintenance records for a water pump system at Bishan MRT station were falsified.

For live updates, please refresh the page:



