Live blog: PM Lee addresses abuse of power allegations, MPs question platform to clear issue

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has delivered a ministerial statement refuting the allegations made by his siblings, Dr Lee Wei Ling and Mr Lee Hsien Yang, in Parliament on Monday (Jul 3).

The dispute between the siblings over the house of their late father, Mr Lee Kuan Yew, at 38 Oxley Road spilled into the public sphere on Jun 14, when Dr Lee and Mr Lee Hsien Yang issued a joint statement accusing their brother of abusing his powers in Government, saying they have "lost confidence" in him.

This led to PM Lee apologising to Singaporeans for the dispute, saying it has affected Singaporeans' confidence in the Government, and that the "baseless accusations" against the Government must be dealt with openly



Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean has also delivered his ministerial statement on the matter.



PM Lee has lifted the party whip for People's Action Party MPs, and called on all MPs to "examine the issues thoroughly" and question him and his Cabinet colleagues "vigorously".





Advertisement