Live performances at selected MRT stations, bus interchanges this festive season

SINGAPORE: There will be live music and other performances at several MRT stations and bus interchanges from now until Christmas Eve to spread the festive cheer, said SMRT in a news release on Tuesday (Dec 19).

It added that 115,000 Christmas-themed stickers will be distributed to commuters by hundreds of staff from SMRT’s various departments.





The performances will take place during lunch time and in the evening. Acts include local busking duo The Unemployed, mandopop singer Jarvis Quek and wheelchair dancers from the OnWheels Dance Group.

SMRT also announced that train and bus services will be extended on Christmas Eve.

