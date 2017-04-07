Live updates: City Harvest leaders to hear outcome of appeal

SINGAPORE: Six leaders of City Harvest Church will on Friday (Apr 7) hear the outcome of their appeal against their convictions and sentences for misappropriating S$50 million of church funds and falsifying accounts.

In October 2015, founder and pastor Kong Hee and five church leaders - deputy pastor Tan Ye Peng and senior members Chew Eng Han, John Lam Leng Hung, Serina Wee Gek Yin and Sharon Tan Shao Yuen - were convicted after a 142-day trial and sentenced to between 21 months and eight years’ jail.

Friday’s hearing, which will begin at 9.30am, is the culmination of a five-day appeal heard in September last year by a three-judge panel.

Also to be decided on Friday is the outcome of another six appeals brought by the prosecution who argued that the High Court should increase the jail terms for each of the six co-accused.



