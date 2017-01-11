Local firm opens food production facility to service 151 cafes, restaurants

SINGAPORE: Local firm Commonwealth Capital officially opened a S$70 million food production and services facility in western Singapore on Wednesday (Jan 11) to service the needs of its 151 cafes and restaurants in 12 countries.

The investment company manages food brands like PastaMania, Swissbake, the Soup Spoon and Udders.

Commonwealth Capital said that the 300,000 sq ft facility at Buroh Lane facility incorporates "state-of-the-art food production and warehousing capabilities" that will allow it to enjoy economies of scale to venture internationally.

While the firm's core market is Southeast Asia, it added that it had its sights trained on expanding into the Middle East.

The manufacturing and cold chain logistics capabilities of the facility are fully halal-certified, and it uses High-Pressure Processing technology to extend the shelf life of food while retaining its nutritional properties, the company said.

It also has warehousing capabilities with automated storage and retrieval features in a minus 28°C environment.

Commonwealth Capital Group Managing Director Andrew Kwan said that the company was embracing future food trends in its plans, with a focus on offering consumers healthier choices, "ready-to-eat" and "ready-to-cook" convenience as well as "peace of mind with advanced food manufacturing methodology and standards".