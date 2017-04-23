Lockers for e-scooters launched for Ang Mo Kio residents

More bicycle racks will also be built in Ang Mo Kio as an increasing number of residents take to cycling.

SINGAPORE: Ang Mo Kio residents can look forward to more bicycle racks and new lockers for their personal mobility devices as the town gears up to become car-lite.

According to Ang Mo Kio GRC MP Ang Hin Kee, personal mobility devices like electric scooters and unicycles, as well as hoverboards, are getting more popular with residents.

To provide storage from them, lockers were launched at the Cheng San Community Centre (CC) on Sunday (Apr 23) during an annual community event for road safety.

Lockers for personal mobility devices now available at Cheng San Community Centre, next to Ang Mo Kio MRT station. (Photo: Chan Luo Er)

The centre is next to Ang Mo Kio MRT.

Advertisement

"Whether it is for users who come to the CC or are enroute to other places - since there is a walk-to-ride scheme and there's sheltered linkway - they may ride here, leave it here and then move on to take the MRT to somewhere else," said Mr Ang.

From now until May 1, users will not have to pay for the use of the lockers and usage time will follow the CC’s operating hours from 9AM to 10PM. This will allow the CC to gauge community usage.

MORE BICYCLE RACKS

Mr Ang added that more bicycle racks will also be built as an increasing number of residents take to cycling.

"We have received more feedback from the town council side saying that all the void decks with bicycle racks seem to be occupied,” he said. “I've had a chat with the bicycle repair shops in Ang Mo Kio - there are three of them so far, I've noticed - and they told me business has gone up with regards to purchase, repair, servicing of bikes. So there is an increase in demand on the ground as we see it."

He said he also anticipates a further increase in demand for such facilities when the Ang Mo Kio Cycling network is complete.

Ang Mo Kio is set to become the country's first cyclist- and pedestrian-friendly town with dedicated paths connecting key amenities. Phase One was launched in 2016 and works for Phase Two are expected to be done by 2019.