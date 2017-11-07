Logistics company fined S$190,000 after fatal workplace accident

SINGAPORE: Poh Tiong Choon Logistics has been fined S$190,000 for an accident which resulted in the death of a worker in 2015, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Tuesday (Nov 7).

Mr Tan Siau Tsing, an assistant manager of yard operations at the firm's facility on Jurong Island, was hit by a heavy vehicle and dragged for about 5m before the driver realised what had happened.

On Sep 5, 2015, Mr Tan had just completed an oil check on a reach stacker, a heavy vehicle used to move and stack containers, and instructed the driver to carry on with his duties.



However, as Mr Tan was heading back to the office, he stopped about 4.5m from the back of the vehicle to talk on his walkie-talkie.

"(The driver) checked both side mirrors, turned his head both ways but did not see the deceased. He sounded the horn and proceeded to reverse the stacker, turning it to the left," said the ministry in a news release.

Moments later, the driver noticed a slipper and blood trail in front of the vehicle. He stopped and alighted from the stacker, and saw Mr Tan pinned under the rear tyre on the right.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Tan was pronounced dead by attending paramedics, said MOM, adding that he died from multiple injuries "consistent with having been crushed, run over or possibly dragged by a heavy object or vehicle".

"TRAGIC INCIDENT COULD'VE BEEN PREVENTED"



Investigations showed that Poh Tiong Choon Logistics did not have an adequate workplace traffic management plan to "minimise risks and hazards" at its container yard, said MOM.

There were no demarcated paths for pedestrian and vehicular traffic, and there was no system for managing traffic, the ministry added. There were also insufficient safety measures such as having a banksman to guide reversing vehicles, or rear cameras to provide operators with unobstructed views of heavy vehicles' reversing paths.

"It is the duty of every company to properly manage the traffic and safe operation of vehicles and keep their workplace safe for all employees and visitors," said Mr Chan Yew Kwong, MOM's director of occupational safety and health inspectorate.

"This tragic incident could have been prevented if the employer had clearly marked out pathways to segregate vehicular and pedestrian traffic, and provided safety signs at the container yard to alert both drivers and pedestrians," Mr Chan added.