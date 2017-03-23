London attack 'sombre reminder' of terror threat: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: The attack that unfolded across London's Westminster Bridge on Wednesday (Mar 22) is a "sombre reminder of the clear and present terror threat around the world" and the need to stay vigilant and prepared, Singapore Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said on Thursday.



In the attack British police have attributed to "Islamist-related terrorism", an unknown assailant struck pedestrians on the bridge with his car before crashing into the railings surrounding the heavily-guarded Houses of Parliament. He then ran through the gates brandishing a knife and stabbed a 48-year-old policeman to death before being shot dead by another officer.

Mr Shanmugam said in a Facebook post that the assault was "a cruel and calculated attack, clearly aimed at striking at the heart of British democracy and the British way of life".

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the British people," he added.

According to British authorities, four victims including the policeman were killed in the attack and another 40 were injured.



In a separate Facebook post, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen noted that the attack took place in the heart of London, a popular spot for visitors.



"For an assailant to use a vehicle to mount the kerbside and mow down people as if they were pins is yet another tragic violent chapter in our troubled world," he wrote.

Dr Ng added: "For Singaporeans, we must come together – with vigilance, hope and effort, to protect ourselves and each other."

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Chan Chun Sing called the "calm and determined" manner in which Londoners were responding to the attack an "inspiring testimony to the strength of the society".

"While the attack may seek to disrupt our way of life, the Londoners clearly show how we can stay together to deny anyone who want to rob us of our sense of peace and security. We will need to stay vigilant and united to face down such threats," he wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

"Let's stand together with London against such terrorist acts."