Long queues and crowds at MRT stations along East-West Line due to 'train fault'

SINGAPORE: Huge crowds and long queues formed at some MRT stations along the East-West Line (EWL) on Tuesday (Sep 19) during the morning rush hour as announcements from the stations said there was a train fault that caused delays from Tanah Merah to Pasir Ris.

Commuters started posting on Twitter about a fault along the line around 7.40am.

@SMRT_Singapore, for sure there is a fault somewhere along EWL. West bound, the train is stopping each stop for longer time. Damn!!! — Keen (@KeenHoe1979) September 18, 2017

A commuter who waited for the train for 30 minutes at Simei station told Channel NewsAsia he heard an announcement at about 8.30am that there would be no westbound trains.

Commuters are seen waiting at the platform at Simei MRT. (Photo: Gene)

There were many trains going towards Pasir Ris, but none coming from the other direction, he said.

Netizens took to social media to report crowds and long queues at Bedok, Tampines, Pasir Ris and Simei stations.

#SMRT EW line travelling time additional 10mins delay. Pasir Ris station is in chaos. So is the taxi stand.#traindelay pic.twitter.com/YK3D0K9Gzi — CT Bayya (@crushice28) September 19, 2017

Mom sent me this from tampines mrt.. Said there's an ambulance waiting.. What's going on? 😖 pic.twitter.com/yMkwI1qthN — L͙Y͙N͙N͙ლ(╹◡╹ლ) (@avalanchelynn) September 19, 2017

Tampines MRT stn at about 8.30am! pic.twitter.com/VFt2OTtnd5 — gulu (@pbs3754) September 19, 2017

It's freaking horrible. Mine is simei. Tampines is this pic.twitter.com/7kMA2molxx — • 𝕞𝕒𝕥𝕠 (@MatosauceB3) September 19, 2017

As of 9.05am, SMRT had not posted any updates on its Twitter account. Channel NewsAsia has reached out to the operator for comment.

SMRT's train services have been plagued by delays and disruptions in recent months. Last month, for instance, train services on the EWL were delayed over more than four hours due to a track fault.

The train operator warned in July that the updating and testing of a new signalling system would take between four and six months to stabilise.