Long walks, scorching heat and a healthy dose of national pride: A day in the life of an NDP participant

A mother of four, grandmother of 10 and a proud participant marching in this year’s NDP. Channel NewsAsia's Lianne Chia spent the day with 65-year-old Mdm Jessie Choo to find out what drives her.

SINGAPORE: It has been 50 years since Madam Jessie Choo marched in a National Day Parade, and 51 since she took part in Singapore’s very first NDP held in 1966. She was then a teenager representing her school, Willow Ave Secondary, as a student police cadet.

Since then, she has gone on to become a mother to four, grandmother to 10, and an active grassroots leader in MacPherson.

But despite having her hands – and days – full, the diminutive 65-year-old warehouse assistant is taking part in the NDP yet again, this time as part of the People’s Association's (PA) marching contingent. Since April, she has spent her Saturdays doing gruelling foot drills and rehearsing under the blazing sun, all for the honour of marching in front of the President, Prime Minister and the rest of the nation come Aug 9.

And as I spent a day following her through her rehearsals at the NDP preview show, I learnt that she is no stranger to hardship.

Mdm Jessie Choo in action at an NDP rehearsal. (Photo: Nicole Lim)

9AM: Clad in a bright red polo tee and black track pants, Mdm Choo cuts a striking figure despite her small frame. We are assembled at the PA headquarters where participants from the contingent gather to board the bus to the F1 pit building, and she is easily identifiable due to her shock of bright red hair.

I ask her jokingly if she dyed it just for NDP, and she nods, grinning.

Today is Jul 22, the day of the second-last preview show before the actual NDP, and it is clear that Mdm Choo knows exactly what she is doing. With a cheerful smile, she asks if I have slept well and got enough hydration. “I heard on the radio on my way here that it’s going to be a hot day today,” she said. “I hope you’re prepared!”

We are requested to submit our identification for security checks, and Mdm Choo whips out her driving licence. It turns out that apart from being able to drive a car, Mdm Choo is also licensed to ride motorbikes.

“Actually, I wanted to drive a lorry as well, but in those days, we had to pump two pedals and I’m too short for that,” she said. “So I just stuck with the motorbike.”

9.40AM: The bus has arrived, and Mdm Choo boards it together with the rest of the PA participants, all of whom are volunteers from all over the island. In total, there are 49 of them, including reserves.



It is a hubbub of friendly banter and chatter, with the participants playfully poking fun at each other and cracking jokes as the bus moves off. I take it as a sign of the close bonds the different participants have formed over the past few months of practice.

She spends the short ride chatting animatedly, and before we know it, it’s time to disembark for the walk to the participants’ holding area.

Chatting animatedly while on the bus. (Photo: Nicole Lim)

She relieves a fellow participant of three pandan chiffon cakes she sees him carrying. “Some of them like to bring food to share during the breaks,” she said. “Those who don’t bring anything will carry it.”

It is early, but true to Mdm Choo’s words, the day looks to be a scorcher. As we walk, I tell her to conserve her energy for the evening.

She smiles.

“I’m used to walking,” she said. “I used to live in the kampung and in the olden days, getting a bus was very difficult.

“We just needed to know how to string our bags and our money.”

10.30AM: The flurry of activity begins when we arrive at the designated holding room, which is, thankfully, air-conditioned. Some participants distribute bottles of water and lay out food on a table, while others start unpacking and assembling the flags they will be carrying when they march.

Mdm Choo wastes no time in grabbing a bottle of water and a box of food ... but not for herself.

“Eat now,” she urges, pressing it into my hands. “You don’t want to faint later.

“And don’t forget to drink lots of water!”

11.50AM: It’s time for a practice drill ... right under the heat of the noon sun. With a last swig from their water bottles and a final bite of food, Mdm Choo and her fellow participants gather up their flags and make their way down to the F1 track where they are lined up in rows.

Due to her height, Mdm Choo is placed in the centre of the contingent. But as she keeps her back straight, chin up and arms raised at an angle to hold on to her flag, it is clear that she is an old hand at this.

A practice drill at the F1 Pit Building. (Photo: Nicole Lim)

The sound of military commands and marching feet soon fill the air as the contingent’s trainers – all seasoned soldiers – put them through their paces. “Higher, higher, lift your feet higher!” they are told. “And you need to move together!”

Mdm Choo tells me that training began in April at Nee Soon Camp, and weekly rehearsals have undoubtedly made the participants seasoned marchers. But the trainers have exacting standards.

It turns out that the contingent has to do more than just march and hold their flags steady. They also need to lower their flags – also in unison – and unfurl a giant PA banner that they hold over their heads.

“You guys need to move faster,” the trainers urge. “Glance to your left and right, make sure you are aligned with each other!”

After a few drills, Mdm Choo and her fellow participants march off to the floating platform.

Off to the Float for a practice drill. (Photo: Nicole Lim)

12.35PM: We’ve reached the float! Located just under the main stage, the backstage area is a dim, creaky place, but thankfully, well-equipped with fans and water stations. The participants waste no time in getting cups of cold water, and huddling by the fans to cool themselves down.

But there is no time to spare.

Within a few minutes, their cue is called, and it’s time to form up again and march up to the stage for another drill, this time with the rest of the marching contingents.

Catching a quick break backstage at the Float. (Photo: Nicole Lim)

1.30PM: It is an awe-inspiring sight, looking out from the stage at the rows of multicoloured chairs in the stands that in just a few hours, will be filled with audience members. When we return backstage, I ask Mdm Choo if she feels the same way.

“It’s such a pride to march,” she said. “Especially during the pledge moment, when you see all the crowds reinforcing one people, one nation and one voice.

“And this year, my grandson saw me in the NE Show. I was so happy and excited,” she exclaimed. “My grandson kept telling his teacher, my Ah Ma is in the marching group!”

2PM: From the muffled sounds of a loud hailer, I gather that it’s time for another practice. This time, it’s a dry run of the entire parade segment, where contingents have to stay on stage – and in formation – for close to an hour.

The heat soon becomes unbearable, and I retreat into a shaded corner of the stage. Trainers spray participants with water to keep them cool. One participant retreats backstage, saying he feels faint, while out of the corner of my eye, I see medics running to the aid of others who have fainted.

A dry run of the entire parade segment. (Photo: Nicole Lim)

But Mdm Choo remains focused and unmoving.

Later, I ask her what her secret is.

“The trainers always tell us to wriggle our toes, so it doesn’t get numb from standing still,” she said. “I also make sure to get at least 7 hours of sleep the night before I’m supposed to march and, of course, to drink lots of water.”

Though I’m not the one marching, I feel compelled to take her advice and gulp down some water.

3PM: The rehearsal’s over, and the contingents can return to their holding area to get some rest. As I walk beside Mdm Choo, she tells me about her very first NDP experience.

“We used to assemble at my school at Upper Aljunied Road, and the bus would pick us up from there to ferry us to Beach Road,” she recalled. “Back then, I stayed in a kampung at Geylang Lorong 25, and I would have to wake up at 4 or 5am so I could walk to Upper Aljunied in time.

“We had to start earlier than this because the parade was held in the morning. It was dark, and there were dogs barking at us, but we weren’t scared.”

She added that from Beach Road, they would then form up and march to the Padang, where the parade was held. “While we were marching to the Padang, people stood by the road and waved at us. Including the angmohs (Caucasians) at the swimming pool we passed,” she said.

“I felt so proud as a Singaporean.”

3.30PM: There’s a bit of free time for participants to relax for a while in the air-conditioned holding area before the actual show, and it is clear that the scorching heat outdoors has taken its toll. Some mop their brows, while others sit or even lie on the floor. The massage chairs and foot reflexology machines scattered around the perimeter of the holding area are fully utilised.

More food is whipped out, and this time, one of the participants has brought some homemade muah chee to share. Again, a plate is pressed into my hands, and they do not take no for an answer.

“Food brings people together,” I was told. “So please, don’t be shy!”

Mdm Choo seems to have disappeared. When she reappears, she is wearing her marching outfit – a long-sleeved red and white polo tee with the words “People’s Association” emblazoned on the back.

“The toilets are empty now,” she said. “So better go and change early.”

5PM: With less than half an hour to go before participants need to start forming up again, army motivators and participants start an impromptu cheering competition among the different contingents to keep spirits high.

Today, there is an added incentive: Second Minister for Defence Ong Ye Kung is visiting, and participants are keen to show off their team spirit by cheering as loudly as they can.

Participants cheering for Second Minister for Defence Ong Ye Kung. (Photo: Nicole Lim)

As the PA participants start their cheer, Mdm Choo is front and centre, clapping loudly and giving it her all.

I ask her if she’s tired or needs a break, but she shakes her head, her eyes shining with enthusiasm. “If you want a healthy body and healthy mind, you need to keep yourself active,” she said. “You are the one who has to take care of your own health.”

As she flips through her phone to show me photos of her other community and grassroots activities, I discover that on top of everything she’s involved in, she’s also an avid dragon-boater.

But how does she stand the weather, I ask.

“It’s nothing to me,” she says. “The sun provides us with Vitamin D. And when you are tanned, that’s when you’re healthy. Better than having a pale face.”

5.45PM: A buzz of conversation fills the air as the time to set off for the float approaches. There is a last-minute run for the toilets as everyone gets changed and put on their white gloves.

Mdm Choo lines up together with the rest of the participants to file out of the holding room. Everyone is smiling, but the tension is palpable as trainers arrange the participants into their formation.

The sun is setting, and the bright lights from Marina Bay Sands and Gardens By The Bay make for a beautiful backdrop as the participants from all the different contingents – this time, smartly attired in their marching gear – march off in formation towards the float. Crowds of people – including some tourists – line up along the roads, waving.

“We love your country,” shouts a group of tourists standing along the road. Others are lined up along the Helix Bridge, waving Singapore flags and cheering the contingents on.

People line the Helix Bridge to cheer on NDP participants. (Photo: Lianne Chia)

And as we approach the float, the crowd of red and white-clad spectators filling the stands becomes visible. Mdm Choo’s face is impassive as she puffs her chest out and keeps her chin up, focusing on marching in time with her contingent.

Yes, it is showtime, and she is determined to give it her best.

Mdm Choo gives me a final wave as she disappears beyond the black curtain separating the stage.

The People's Association contingent marching in the NDP preview show. (Photo: Nicole Lim)

7.30PM: We’re done! As I catch up with Mdm Choo and the rest of the PA contingent as they come off the stage, I can tell they are exhausted. It has been a long day.

Water and probiotic drinks are being passed around and everyone is gulping down as much as they can. The group gathers for a quick debrief from their trainers, and cheers fill the air as they are told they have done a good job.

Grabbing a drink after coming off stage. (Photo: Nicole Lim)

I can see the pride in Mdm Choo’s eyes. “I feel so honoured to be here,” she said.

8PM: The long day of foot drills and marching is over, but the contingents still have to make the trek back to the F1 pit building from where they will disperse.

I ask Mdm Choo what she plans to do when she goes back. She looks slightly embarrassed.

“I guess I do what all you youngsters like to do,” she said. “I’ll take out my phone and play games. Because it keeps my brain active ... so every night before I sleep I will go for the games.”

As we walk back to the holding area, we meet participants from the show segment coming in the other direction. It is now their turn to go on stage and perform for the nation.

Mdm Choo waves at them and gives them the thumbs-up sign. And as the PA performers pass the contingent, a special cheer goes up, and high-fives are exchanged all around.

Giving fellow participants a high-five as she returns to the F1 Pit Building. (Photo: Nicole Lim)

The sky is completely dark as Mdm Choo grabs her bag and walks to the nearest MRT station to head home to her flat in MacPherson. Despite her long day of walking, she sets a quick pace, easily outstripping others on the road. “I just want to keep myself fit, make sure I am healthy and that I can still make it,” she said.

And come Aug 9, she definitely will.