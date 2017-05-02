Looking for a good home: SAF dogs up for adoption

SINGAPORE: About 10 to 15 dogs from the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) Military Working Dog Unit (MWDU) retire from service each year due to old age or health issues.

And the SAF is looking for good homes with suitable companion owners for these dogs, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (May 2).

Most of the dogs retire at the age of eight to nine years on average, after having spent their time as SAF guard dogs or sniffers. “You might have seen them conducting bomb sweeps for National Day parades and open houses or at sentry gates in camps,” Dr Ng wrote.

“So, they are disciplined and well-trained and would have undergone regular checks by the in-house vet including vaccinations annually and heartworm prevention programmes,” he added.

MWDU runs an adoption programme all year round to find new homes for the dogs, which include springer spaniels, labradors, golden retrievers and pointers. Those interested in adopting the dogs can arrange for a visit at Mowbray Camp.

Would-be owners can make up to four visits to get acquainted with their companion dogs. Potential adopters should also be prepared to be screened, and have their home inspected for suitability.