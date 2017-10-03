Lorong 3 Geylang: More than 100 homeowners engaged in relocation efforts

SINGAPORE: A total of 104 homeowners at Lorong 3 Geylang have engaged with the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) since the announcement that the land will be returned to the state when its 60-year lease expires on Dec 31, 2020.



Out of the 191 private terrace houses, 87 of the households have not contacted SLA or attended the scheduled engagement sessions.

The authority earlier said that the land is slated for future public housing and that this is the first time that a residential plot of land is reaching the end of its lease, without any possibility of renewal.



SLA HELPS OWNER-OCCUPANTS QUALIFY FOR HDB

Of the 104 homeowners, 39 units are occupied by their owners or family members. During SLA’s engagement sessions, 35 of these households asked for help to qualify for public housing, while the remaining four said they had their own housing arrangements.



Under the current rules, private homeowners have to wait 30 months after the sale of their property before getting a subsidised flat. Or if they are getting a non-subsidised flat, they must sell their property within six months of getting it.



Advertisement

Advertisement

SLA said it worked with the Housing and Development Board (HDB) to assess the circumstances of these households and "exercised flexibility" so that all of them can now qualify for HDB flats.



“For example, HDB has waived the private property rule to allow some households to apply for a subsidised flat without having to meet the 30-month wait-out period for private property owners, or a short-lease two-room flexi flat without the additional amount payable by private property owners,” both agencies said.



“These households can also qualify for the Additional Housing Grant (AHG) and the Special CPF Housing Grant (SHG) if they fulfil the eligibility conditions.”



ONE SUCCESSFUL APPLICANT FOR NEW FLAT

SLA said that of the 35 units which have asked for help, one household has applied for the Build-to-Order (BTO) exercise in August 2017 and was successful. The owner-occupant is 63-year-old Madam Lee Siew Tee, who applied for a two-room flexi flat.



Mdm Lee, who works as a cleaner and has a 92-year old mother to care for, told Channel NewsAsia she was initially very worried about being able to find a new home.



“SLA informed us we could speak with HDB on our future housing arrangements. They asked about our location preference, and the type of flat we wanted.”



“I said Sengkang, as it’s near where my siblings live. I just indicated – I did not know if HDB would be able to match my request. But shortly after, I was told I had gotten it,” she added.



SLA said three other households also applied for Re-offer of Balance Flats in the August 2017 exercise but HDB is still processing the applications, and the results will be known later.



“Between now and December 2020, there will be another 13 sales exercises, including an upcoming BTO launch in November 2017 which will offer flats in Geylang,” the authority added.



Speaking to Channel NewsAsia, SLA Chief Executive Tan Boon Khai said: “One household has successful applied for a two-room flexi flat, and we are very happy and encouraged that she has done so. We understand that there’s an upcoming HDB exercise in November, and we would similarly encourage all households to do the same.”



HOMEOWNERS WILL NOT BE LEFT IN THE LURCH

Since the announcement was made in June that leases at the site would expire in 2020 with plans for the land to be redeveloped, SLA has assigned officers to each household to guide them through the lease expiry process over the next three and a half years.



Earlier, the authority noted that most of the owners of the 191 terrace houses have already moved out and are letting out their units to foreign workers and other occupants who use them for religious activities.

