Lorry carrying incense paper catches fire along PIE

SINGAPORE: A lorry carrying incense paper caught fire along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Monday afternoon (Aug 21).

The accident took place near the CTE/AYE exit at Kallang, Channel NewsAsia understands.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the vehicle fire along the PIE towards Tuas at around 2.15pm and dispatched two fire engines and two fire bikes.

There were no reported injuries, and the fire was put out by SCDF with a hosereel and a compressed air foam backpack.

Witness Samuel Kwan told Channel NewsAsia that he was on his way to work when he saw the incident.

He said that traffic was backed up to the Paya Lebar exit, and added that the fire looked to be caused by an "engine (that) overheated below the lorry seat".

