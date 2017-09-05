Lorry catches fire along Lornie Road
SINGAPORE: A lorry caught fire along Lornie Road during the morning rush hour on Tuesday (Sep 5), causing a massive traffic jam that stretched to Sin Ming Road.
No injuries were reported in the incident, which took place at the junction of Lornie Road and Sime Road, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).
SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at 7.35am and dispatched a fire engine, a Red Rhino and two fire bikes to the scene. Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire, it added.