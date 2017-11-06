Lorry crashes into height barrier on slip road at Punggol East

SINGAPORE: The Punggol East slip road onto the Tampines Expressway (TPE) towards Hougang was temporarily closed on Monday (Nov 6), after a lorry crashed into a height barrier.

The police said they were alerted to an accident at around 3.50pm, and that no injuries were reported.

Photos posted on social media appeared to show the upturned trailer of the lorry jammed underneath a 2.4m-height restriction barrier.



The truck was stuck underneath a height restriction barrier. (Photo: Facebook / Zulqarnain Zulkifli)

Facebook user Zulqarnain Zulkifli said he was making his way home from Punggol to Eunos at around 5.10pm when he saw the stuck lorry.



"The exit was blocked, LTA officers were on the scene, try(ing) to remove the stuck load of the lorry," he told Channel NewsAsia.



He added that motorists had to take an alternative route.



The trailer of the lorry was stuck underneath a height restriction barrier. (Photo: Facebook / William Lee)

In a tweet at 4.05pm the Land Transport Authority warned of an accident on Punggol East near the Punggol East and TPE junction.

About five minutes later it warned of an accident on Punggol East towards the TPE after Punggol Field Walk, and told motorists to avoid the right lane.

Accident on Punggol East (towards TPE) after Punggol Field Walk. Avoid right lane — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) November 6, 2017

In a later update at around 5.30pm, it added that Punggol East was closed after Punggol Field Walk.

Accident on Punggol East (towards TPE) after Punggol Field Walk. Punggol East closed after Punggol Field Walk — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) November 6, 2017

Police investigations are ongoing.