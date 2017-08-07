Lorry driver arrested for suspected drink driving after crashing into TPE road divider

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old male lorry driver was arrested on Sunday (Aug 6) for suspected drink driving, after he crashed into a road divider along the Tampines Expressway (TPE).



The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted at about 3.23pm about the accident along the TPE, towards the Pan-Island Expressway and before the exit of Upper Changi Road North.

Investigations are ongoing, police said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the man had abrasions and lacerations, but refused to be sent to the hospital.

Photos of the incident posted by Facebook user Marcus Yeo show the front of the lorry smashed in by the impact. Part of the metal road divider was also completely destroyed.





Mr Yeo told Channel NewsAsia he was at the scene right after the accident happened, and decided to stop and help as he noticed that no other drivers had done so.

"The driver had an alcohol smell and (there were) beer cans lying around," the 21-year-old student said.

With the help of a female driver who also stopped, Mr Yeo got the driver out of the vehicle and directed traffic until the ambulance arrived, he added.