Lorry driver who fell asleep at the wheel jailed for AYE accident injuring 8

SINGAPORE: A sleepy driver who lost control of his lorry and injured eight passengers in the resulting crash was jailed four weeks on Wednesday (May 3).

Indian national Duraikkannu Chockalingam, 37, was also disqualified from driving for three years after his release. He pleaded guilty to one count of negligent driving causing grievous hurt to three passengers. Another charge for negligent driving causing hurt to five other passengers was taken into consideration.

The court heard Duraikkannu, who had had just three hours of sleep, picked up eight men, all Indian nationals, at Marina Bay Sands casino at about 4.45am on Nov 20, 2016.

They were on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) en route to Penjuru Dormitory when Duraikkannu dozed off at the wheel. The lorry skidded, crossing the four-lane expressway, crashing through the centre divider and coming to a stop on the other side of the road, deputy public prosecutor Ho Lian-Yi said.

Duraikkannu and the three victims who were most seriously injured were taken by ambulance to National University Hospital.

One victim suffered a spinal fracture and was given 74 days’ leave. Another suffered a rib fracture, toe fracture and a dislocation. He was on 22 days’ leave. The third badly injured victim suffered a fracture of the left scapula and head trauma. He was given 16 days’ leave.

Duraikkannu and five other victims suffered from trauma and were given between nine and 42 days’ hospitalisation leave.

The front portion of the lorry was cracked, dented, scratched and dislodged, DPP Ho said. Both side mirrors were cracked. The crash also damaged five portions of the guard railings along the AYE.

DPP Ho said the case is an aggravated one, “given the high level of harm caused and the culpability of (the accused)”, who admitted he had been sleep-deprived.

Still, he “drove a heavy vehicle, with many passengers, on an expressway. He should have been conscious of the risk”, DPP Ho said, adding it is “fortuitous” Duraikkannu did not collide into another vehicle and cause more damage.

He urged the court to sentence Duraikkannu to four weeks’ jail and disqualify him from driving for three years, punishment, which the district judge agreed with, saying it was “fair and necessary”.

For negligent driving causing grievous hurt, Duraikkannu could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined up to S$5,000.