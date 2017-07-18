Lorry flips over at Yishun; no injuries reported

SINGAPORE: A lorry flipped over along Yishun Avenue 1 on Tuesday (Jul 18) but no injuries were reported from the accident, according to authorities.

Police said they were alerted to an accident at about 12.25pm involving a lorry at Yishun Avenue 1 towards Seletar North Link.

A video sent by Facebook user Derrick Lew showed the lorry flipped on its side, lying partially across one lane of the road and unto the adjacent pavement.

VIDEO: A white lorry was seen flipped on its side along Yishun Avenue 1 this afternoon, blocking one lane https://t.co/3V2Kki18i3 pic.twitter.com/JiCmlAGl7N — Channel NewsAsia (@ChannelNewsAsia) July 18, 2017





No one was injured in the incident and investigations are ongoing, police added.





