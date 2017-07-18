Lorry flips over at Yishun; no injuries reported
SINGAPORE: A lorry flipped over along Yishun Avenue 1 on Tuesday (Jul 18) but no injuries were reported from the accident, according to authorities.
Police said they were alerted to an accident at about 12.25pm involving a lorry at Yishun Avenue 1 towards Seletar North Link.
A video sent by Facebook user Derrick Lew showed the lorry flipped on its side, lying partially across one lane of the road and unto the adjacent pavement.
No one was injured in the incident and investigations are ongoing, police added.
