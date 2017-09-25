Lorry rams into pedestrian walkway along Punggol Road

SINGAPORE: A lorry crashed into a pedestrian walkway along Punggol Road on Monday (Sep 25) afternoon.

Photos and video of the aftermath of the incident showed that the lorry had flipped on its side after crashing, and the pedestrian walkway's rooftop had collapsed unto it.

The incident happened at the junction of Punggol Road and Compassvale Street.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to an accident at the junction of Compassvale Street and Punggol Road at around 12.35pm and dispatched one ambulance to the scene.



A woman in her 50s sustained minor injuries and refused to be taken to the hospital, SCDF added. Channel NewsAsia understands that the woman was a passenger in the lorry.

The driver added that he was driving for a lorry belonging to local manufacturing and distributing firm TC Import and Export.

Accident on Punggol Road (towards TPE) after Compassvale Street. Avoid left lane — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) September 25, 2017

In a tweet at 1.51pm, the Land Transport Authority said there was an accident on Punggol Road after Compassvale Street, and advised commuters to avoid the leftmost lane.

Additional reporting by Liyana Othman