Lorry rams vehicles near Al-Ameen restaurant in Woodlands; 7 injured

SINGAPORE: Seven people, including two children, were injured when a lorry rammed two parked cars and another lorry near Al-Ameen Eating Corner in Woodlands on Sunday (Jun 4) morning.

The police said they were alerted to the incident, which involved two cars and two lorries, at around 6am along Woodlands Avenue 5 towards Woodlands Avenue 9.



Five people between the ages of 16 and 35 were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. Two children, aged 10 and 11, were taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

Channel NewsAsia understands that two cars and a lorry were parked alongside the road near Al-Ameen restaurant when a moving lorry hit one of the cars, triggering a chain collision.

Police said that the lorry driver is currently assisting with investigations.

Eyewitness Nur'Ain Rosman posted photos and videos of the aftermath of the accident, which she said involved her friends.





She said that five of her friends had head injuries and fractured limbs as a result of the accident. The three adults and two children are currently in hospital for observation, she told Channel NewsAsia.