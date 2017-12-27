Lorry trailer overturns, hits lamp-post along Jalan Buroh
SINGAPORE: The chassis of a lorry trailer fell off while the vehicle was navigating a bend and hit a lamp-post along Jalan Buroh on Wednesday (Dec 27) morning.
The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a trailer along Jalan Buroh at 8.40am.
No one was injured in the incident and police investigations are ongoing.
Photos of the incident showed a lorry trailer chassis overturned on its side, blocking the entire road.
What looked like a lamp-post by the side of the road was also shown bent over, seemingly after having sustained an impact.
The Land Transport Authority warned motorists of an accident on Jalan Buroh towards Jurong Port Road after Jurong Pier Road in a tweet at 9am.
About five minutes later it tweeted warning of an accident on Jalan Buroh towards Jurong Pier Circus.