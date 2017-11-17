LOT Polish Airlines to launch first direct flights between Singapore and Poland

SINGAPORE: LOT Polish Airlines will launch the first direct flights between Singapore and Poland in May next year, Changi Airport Group (CAG) said on Friday (Nov 17).

In a news release, CAG said the inaugural flight from Warsaw to Singapore is set to depart on May 15, while the first flight from Singapore to Warsaw is scheduled for May 16, subject to regulatory approval.

The services will use a 252-seat B787-8 aircraft in a three-class configuration with economy, premium economy and business cabins.

The thrice-weekly services by the Polish flag carrier - which is new to Changi Airport - will increase to four times weekly from July next year, CAG added.

Aside from being the first time Singapore and Poland are linked by direct flights, passengers travelling from Singapore will also gain access to onward connections to other Polish cities as well as Central and Eastern Europe via LOT's network from Warsaw Chopin Airport.

LOT passengers will also be able to access 47 city links in Southeast Asia and the Southwest Pacific from Changi Airport, CAG said.

CAG managing director of air hub development Lim Ching Kiat said the deal comes as countries in Eastern Europe, such as Croatia, the Czech Republic and Hungary, become more popular with Asian travellers.

Based on passenger movements at Changi Airport, more than 3.6 million passengers travelled between Singapore and Europe in the first ten months of this year, an increase of 7.8 per cent from the same period last year.

Since 2016, three new European city links – Athens, Dusseldorf and Stockholm – have been added to Changi Airport’s network and by mid-2018, 12 airlines will offer direct services from Singapore to 18 cities in 14 European countries, added CAG.