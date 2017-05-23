'Loud noise' at Sentosa Cove caused by demolition exercise at Southern Islands: Police

The 'loud noise' heard at Sentosa Cove on Monday evening was caused by a demolition exercise at the nearby Southern Islands, police say.

SINGAPORE: The "loud noise" heard at Sentosa Cove on Monday evening was caused by a demolition exercise at the nearby Southern Islands, police said on Tuesday (May 23).



Police on Monday said they were at Sentosa Cove investigating reports of a "loud sound" heard at 6:40pm that evening.

We have been alerted to a report of a loud sound heard at 6.40pm at Sentosa Cove and are at scene to determine the cause of the loud sound. — SingaporePoliceForce (@SingaporePolice) May 22, 2017





In a Facebook update at 2:26am on Tuesday, the police said their checks had yielded "nothing incriminating" and appealed for more information on the incident.

In a subsequent post, police said their investigations showed that the loud sound was due to a demolition exercise at the Southern Islands on Monday that took place from 11.32am to 5.58pm.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Sentosa Cove is at the southern tip of Sentosa, facing a group of islets that includes Kusu Island, Lazarus Island, St John's Island, and Sisters' Islands.

The authorities added that the exercise was part of a series of tests that are being conducted from May 15 to 27.



