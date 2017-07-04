Low Thia Khiang says WP keeping 'our minds open' after ESM Goh's call to clarify Oxley Road position

In his response to a speech on the issue by Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong on Tuesday (Jul 4), Mr Low also questioned why Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong did not sue his siblings.

SINGAPORE: Low Thia Khiang said in Parliament on Tuesday (Jul 4) that the Workers' Party has not gone through “due process” to decide if the allegations made by the younger Lee siblings against Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong over the Lee family home are baseless.

“We keep our minds open, we are prepared to give the benefit of the doubt to the Prime Minister, but we don’t know,” he said.

Mr Low was responding to Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong’s speech on the issue in the Parliamentary debate, where he called on Mr Low and MP Png Eng Huat to “state their position clearly on the Prime Minister and Government’s integrity”.

“I will not be convinced until the entire allegation is given a convincing or conclusive airing,” Mr Low added.





Mr Low also called on the PM to clarify some doubts the opposition politician has on the “nagging question” of why the PM did not sue his siblings. “Does he not agree that his family is not any ordinary Singapore family, and the person at the centre of the issue is the Prime Minister of Singapore ... not any other person?” he asked.

He also asked if the Prime Minister is concerned that the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) would be seen as having a double standard. He pointed out that during the 1997 General Election, ESM Goh had sued a Worker’s Party candidate, Tang Liang Hong, over a police report the latter had made.

But the current allegation, he said, is “much more serious than that”.

“We’re talking about upholding the legacy of Mr Lee Kuan Yew,” he said. “By using family, does this not also show that blood is thicker than water? Own sibling, cannot sue. But political opponents and critics, sue until your pants drop.”

“I cannot square with all these arguments,” he said.

Responding to Mr Low, ESM Goh said the response was “not unexpected”.

“This is what is called political sophistry,” he said. “And as for Tang Liang Hong, he’s not my brother”.