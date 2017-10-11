LTA to roll out 50 diesel hybrid buses by second half of 2018

SINGAPORE: A total of 50 diesel hybrid buses will be put in service gradually by the second half of 2018, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA).



It announced on Wednesday (Oct 11) that it will buy these buses from Volvo East Asia for S$30 million, as part of efforts to build a more environmentally-friendly bus fleet.



Commuters can also expect quieter and smoother rides with the low-emissions buses, LTA added.



A diesel hybrid bus – which runs on a diesel engine as well as a rechargeable battery - was first tested by transport operator SBS Transit and Volvo in 2015.



"These low-emission buses will help us better understand the operational challenges that come with the wider deployment of such buses under our tropical climate and traffic conditions, which will enable us to calibrate our approach in adopting diesel hybrid buses in the future," the authority said.



The fleet of 50 buses will also help engineers and technicians better understand the challenges in maintaining such buses.



LTA said that Volvo East Asia had submitted a high quality proposal with the best value for money. The company currently provides about a third of Singapore's bus fleet.



"To prepare our bus workforce for this change, LTA will work with industry partners to help upgrade and upskill our bus professionals through the Singapore Bus Academy," it added.



As for electric buses, LTA said that it will soon call a tender for 60 such buses, which will serve commuters by 2019.