LTA awards S$809m contract for North-South Corridor to Samsung C&T

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded the first civil contract to design and construct a stretch of the North-South Corridor (NSC) to Samsung C&T Corporation, the LTA said in a news release on Friday (Nov 24).

As part of the contract worth S$809 million, Samsung C&T Corporation will be responsible for the design and construction of a 1.25km stretch of the corridor with two entry ramp tunnels and two exit ramp tunnels between Novena Rise and Toa Payoh Rise.

Commuter facilities such as pedestrian overhead bridges, sheltered linkways, bus stops and cycling paths will also be built along this stretch as part of the contract.

Works for this stretch of the NSC are expected to start next year. LTA will award the rest of the civil contracts between 2018 and 2019.

An artist’s impression of the North-South Corridor along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6. (Image: Land Transport Authority)

Samsung C&T Corporation, the de-facto holding company of Samsung Group, was founded in 1938 as a parent company to engage in overseas sales operations.

It has a "good track record in Singapore" as the company has completed several major projects including the construction of the North-South Line’s Marina South Pier Station, a 1.75km stretch of the Marina Coastal Expressway as well as the Downtown Line 3’s Expo and Upper Changi Stations, the LTA said.



They are also currently involved in the construction of Xilin Station and tunnels as part of the Downtown Line Extension, as well as the Caldecott and Marine Parade Stations as part of the Thomson-East Coast Line.

The NSC will include express bus lanes and cycling trunk routes to connect towns in the northern region to the city centre.

The bus lanes will help reduce commuting times from Woodlands, Sembawang, Yishun and Ang Mo Kio to the city by up to 30 minutes, and also make bus connections between residential towns along the NSC faster, LTA said previously.



The cycling trunk route will link up Park Connector Networks and the dedicated cycling path networks within HDB towns along the entire corridor to the city centre.