LTA fixes emission factor for electric and plug-in hybrid cars

The new grid emission factor will be for the duration of the Vehicular Emissions Scheme (VES) from Jan 1, 2018, to Dec 31, 2019, says LTA.

SINGAPORE: Following its review of the emission factor for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday (Jun 30) announced that this will be fixed at 0.4g CO2/Wh.

This will be during the duration of the Vehicular Emissions Scheme (VES), which was announced during this year's Budget, and will run from Jan 1, 2018, to Dec 31, 2019, the LTA said in its press release.

"The fixed emission factor will provide the industry with greater certainty in planning for the importation of EVs and PHEVs, and is based on the latest 2016 Electricity Grid Emission Factor published by the Energy Market Authority (EMA), which is 0.4244 g CO2/Wh," the agency said.



The emission factor of 0.4 g CO2/Wh will also be applied to the extended Carbon Emissions-based Vehicle Scheme (CEVS), from Jul 1 to Dec 31 December this year, it added.



The LTA said it had earlier announced the review of the emission factor for computing carbon dioxide emissions of these vehicles, and would take into consideration that they consume electricity, which produces C02 at the point of power generation, even though they have no tailpipe emissions.



The factoring of carbon dioxide emissions at the point of power generation was brought into the spotlight last March, when an owner of a used Tesla S electric vehicle questioned the need to do so as his vehicle has no engine or tailpipe. Mr Joe Nguyen also questioned if LTA had applied United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) R101 correctly when assessing his car's carbon emission.



The LTA said then that it had applied a grid emission factor of 0.5g CO2/Wh for all electric vehicles, including on Mr Nguyen's Tesla.

Mr Jean Rodriguez, chief of the Information Unit at UNECE, told Channel NewsAsia then that the LTA appeared to have applied the standard correctly, and that it appeared to be the only national regulator to have included power grid emission into the evaluation of EVs' carbon footprint.