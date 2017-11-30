LTA looking into how MRT service delays are communicated after public feedback on the issue

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Thursday (Nov 30) it has received feedback from commuters on rail operators' announcements during service delays, and will be looking into the matter.

Responding to queries from Channel NewsAsia on SMRT's social media posts during train delays, LTA said it recognises that "information management is important, especially during an MRT service delay".

Hence, the Authority stressed that rail operators "are required to inform passengers of any delay exceeding 10 minutes".

"Besides regular announcements to passengers within stations and on board trains, updated information is also disseminated through other channels for greater outreach, such as mainstream media, and social media like Twitter and Facebook if the delay worsens," LTA added.

In a report earlier this month, Channel NewsAsia noted that there were five incidents in November involving train delays or track faults that were highlighted by commuters and reported by the media, but not announced on SMRT’s social media platforms.

In its Tweets in November before the SMRT train collision at Joo Koon station, the train operator appeared to mostly inform commuters if there was a need to add 20 minutes or more to one's travel time.



Advertisement