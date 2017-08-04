LTA looking to enhance signage, markings at taxi stands

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday (Aug 4) said it is looking to enhance the signage and markings at taxi stands after a double-decker bus crashed into a sheltered taxi stand opposite VivoCity on Monday.

In response to media queries, LTA said enhancements could include increasing the prominence of the height limit signage, as well as the visibility of markings of taxi lots.

According to bus operator Tower Transit, the accident on Monday occurred after the bus driver mistook the taxi stand for the bus stop, which is a short distance away. No one was injured in the incident.

Since 2012, newly-built sheltered pick-up/drop-off points, including taxi stands, are required to have a minimum height of 4.5 metres. This is to provide sufficient clearance for double-deckered buses, which are about 4.4 metres in height, a spokesperson for the authority said.

"All sheltered pick-up/drop-off points and taxi stands are fitted with height limit signs, as well as height limit bars to alert drivers," LTA said.

Public transport operators have reminded their bus drivers to look out for the height limit signs and to emphasise this at training sessions for new drivers, LTA added.

Advertisement