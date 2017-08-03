LTA may review regulations barring taxis, private hire cars from making deliveries

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Thursday (Aug 3) said it would monitor recent trends to see if current regulations - which disallow taxi and private hire car drivers from making deliveries without a passenger on board - need to be reviewed.

Its response came hours after the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA) called on the authority to review its position. The National Taxi Association had also reportedly urged the Government to conduct a trial to allow taxi drivers to deliver goods.

In response to media queries, LTA said that, under current regulations, "taxis and private hire cars are public service vehicles licensed to carry passengers for hire and reward".

"LTA will monitor recent trends to see if these regulations need to be reviewed,” it added.

In his earlier statement, the executive adviser of NPHVA, S Thiagarajan, said that many private hire drivers were "hoping that flexibility be provided for them to take on alternate job opportunities".



"The transport industry is going through rapid transformations and disruptions, and it is getting extremely competitive as private hire drivers strive to make a decent living," he said.

Allowing private hire drivers to deliver goods would give them the opportunity to maximise the use of their vehicles and supplement their income, Mr Thiagarajan added.

According to a TODAY report, e-commerce giant Amazon Prime Now had turned to such drivers, some reportedly from ride-hailing networks Uber and Grab, to fulfil their two-hour delivery promise in Singapore. Due to high demand, delivery was not available for two days after the service's launch. Amazon reportedly booked taxis to make deliveries as well.