LTA rolls out bicycle parking zones

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has introduced new bicycle parking zones in seven new locations as amid a push for Singapore to be a car-lite city.



The parking zones - demarcated by bright yellow lines - provide about 750 additional parking spaces for both bicycle owners and users of rental bicycles immediately while LTA ramps up its installation of 1,900 additional bicycle racks by 2018, it said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Mar 28).

The parking zones are located at Punggol, Hougang, Paya Lebar, Khatib, Sembawang, Pioneer and Lakeside.





(Photo: Land Transport Authority)

“LTA will continue to increase bicycle parking capacity at the various public transport nodes, and we’re working with the dockless bicycle-sharing operators to incentivise their users to park responsibly,” it said.

Dockless bicycle-sharing operator Mobike said it welcomed the announcement by LTA and added that it has been in close discussions with authorities on the development and implementation of the new parking zones.

“We are pleased that LTA supports our conviction that more smartly implemented bike parking spaces - particularly clearly marked boxes for bikes in public areas - are a highly cost- effective way to support the growth of cycling in Singapore,” Mobike said in a statement.

“In addition to this initiative, we are also working with our partners including Singapore Management University and National University of Singapore to implement Mobike Preferred Locations, clearly marked and conveniently located areas where users can find or park their bikes.”